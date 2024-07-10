Serving IRS Officer Allowed To Change Gender Identity And Name

NEW DELHI, July 10: Perhaps for the first time in Indian bureaucracy, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) has officially approved the request of a serving officer to change the name and gender identity.

M. Anusuya, an IRS officer of the 2013 batch, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the Office of the Chief Commissioner in Hyderabad, will now be known as M. Anukathir Surya. According to an office order of the Ministry of Finance, the officer made the formal request to reflect his true gender identity.