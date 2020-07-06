Sensex soars 466 pts; RIL, HDFC Bank drive rally

MUMBAI: Extending its gains to the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex surged 466 points on Monday, driven by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid easing India-China border tension and bullish trend in global markets.

After touching a high of 36,661.66 during the day, the 30-share index settled 465.86 points, or 1.29 per cent, higher at 36,487.28; while the NSE Nifty soared 156.30 points, or 1.47 per cent, to 10,763.65.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Maruti, TCS, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the laggards.

According to traders, besides stock-specific action, domestic indices rallied on positive sentiment led by signs of easing border tension between India and China.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, in telephonic talks, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity were essential for development of bilateral ties.

Doval and Wang also agreed that it was necessary to ensure complete disengagement of troops along the line of actual control for restoration of peace and tranquillity, the ministry said.

Further, massive buying momentum in global equities on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and improving global macroeconomic conditions too boosted investor sentiment, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai rallied around 6 per cent, Hong Kong 4 per cent, Tokyo and Seoul up to 2 per cent on hopes of more government stimulus to support economic recovery.

Stock exchanges in Europe too jumped up to 2 per cent in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.43 per cent to USD 43.42 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee pared initial gains and settled 2 paise down at 74.68 against the US dollar. (AGENCIES)