Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks; TCS tanks over 6 pc

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rose 77 points to end at a record closing high of 60,136 on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC.

After scaling a new intraday high of 60,476.13 during the session, the 30-share Sensex closed 76.72 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 60,135.78. Similarly, the Nifty rose 50.75 points or 0.28 per cent to its all-time closing high of 17,945.95.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, NTPC, SBI, M&M, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, TCS was the top loser on the Sensex, shedding over 6 per cent, after the company’s Q2 earnings missed street expectations.

According to an Emkay Global note, TCS Q2 operating performance missed expectations, reporting lower-than-expected revenue and earnings before interest, taxes and corporate overhead or management (EBITM).

The company on Friday reported a 14.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,624 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Following suit, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries fell up to 2.76 per cent.

Indian markets started on a positive note following positive Asian market cues as investors took comfort on news of opening up more vaccinated travel lanes in 8 countries as COVID cases declines, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

“During the afternoon session, markets continue to trade handsomely as broad gains in rate sensitive counters, viz, auto, realty and utility. Traders also took support as data showed country’s exports growing at a healthy rate. Exports have touched USD 197 billion during April-September this fiscal.

“Additional optimism came in as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,997 crore so far in October,” he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Shanghai was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 2.12 per cent to USD 84.14 per barrel. (agencies)