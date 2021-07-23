Sensex ends 139 pts higher; Nifty tops 15,850

Mumbai, Jul 23: Equity benchmark Sensex rose 139 points on Friday following gains in ICICI Bank, ITC and SBI amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 52,975.80, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 32 points or 0.20 per cent to 15,856.05.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, SBI, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, L&T, HUL, Reliance Industries and NTPC were among the laggards.

Domestic market traded range-bound but extended gains moderately on sustained rebound in financials, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

“Improved prospects of credit growth rebound with visible pickup in economy and comfortable valuations bode well for financials. However, it was not a broad-based rally as midcap and smallcap indices lagged as profit booking was visible in many counters,” he noted.

A sharp recovery in global markets along with buying on dips propelled domestic equities to see sharp rebound in the last two days, Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while Seoul ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.01 per cent to USD 73.78 per barrel. (AGENCIES)

BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE

Rupee pares early losses, settles 6 paise higher at 74.40/USD

Mumbai, Jul 23:

The Indian rupee pared early losses to close 6 paise higher at 74.40 against the US dollar on Friday following gains in the domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility. The local unit opened weak at 74.55 a dollar and touched a low of 74.58 in morning trade.

The local unit recovered later and touched a high of 74.37 during the day.It finally closed at 74.40 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.46.

“Rupee traded positive again as the capital market keeps fund inflow on back of a flurry of IPOs and stable market condition globally. Dollar index basing also helped Rupee take support near 74.55. Going ahead, the rupee can be seen in a range of 74.25-74.60,” said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.10 per cent to 92.91.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 52,975.80, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 32 points or 0.2 per cent to 15,856.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.05 per cent to USD 73.75 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 247.59 crore, as per exchange data. (AGENCIES)

BIZ-GOLD-PRICE

Gold climbs Rs 256; silver jumps Rs 662

New Delhi, Jul 23:

Gold in the national capital on Friday rose Rs 256 to Rs 46,698 per 10 gram amid supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 46,442 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 662 to Rs 66,111 per kg, from Rs 65,449 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.33 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices continued its upside on Friday after gaining above USD 1,800 on Thursday evening session with fall in US treasury yields.” (AGENCIES)

