Senior RSS Pracharak R Hari Passes Away

Kochi, Oct 29: Senior RSS Pracharak and former Akhil Bharatiya Boudhik Pramukh R Hari passed away due to age-related illness at a private hospital here on Sunday.

He was 93. The cremation will take place on Monday at Ivar Math.

He was born on December 5, 1930, as the son of Ranga Shenai, a RSS supporter, and Padmavathy, near Pullepadi in Tripunithura.

He was imprisoned for 5 months in connection with the banning of the RSS following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

R Hari, who studied at St. Albert’s High School in Kochi and did his graduation from Maharajas College, Ernakulam, became a full-timer of the RSS in 1951.

In 1990, he became an Akhil Bharatiya Saha Boudhik Pramukh, and in 1991, he was promoted to Akhil Bharatiya Boudhik Pramukh.

At the age of 75, he resigned from all the official duties and continued for another 2 years with some special assignments.

R Hari, who knew about 10 languages, namely Malayalam, Konkani, Tamil, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Assamese, has published about 60 books in different languages.