CS Atal Dulloo Condoles Demise Of Bharat Singh, Secretary JKAACL

SRINAGAR, July 20: Chief Secretary J&K, Atal Dulloo today expressed grief over the sad demise of Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL) and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. In his condolence message, Chief Secretary prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss.

Bharat Singh was a serving officer of JKAS cadre, 2001 batch and previously worked in State Taxes & Excise Departments as Additional Commissioner Tax Planning, Deputy Excise Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Stamps.