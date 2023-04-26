Senior Iranian Cleric Abbas-Ali Soleimani Assassinated

Babolsar (City in Iran), Apr 26: Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership of Iran, was assassinated on Wednesday morning in the northern city of Babolsar, according to Iranian media reports

Soleimani was a former representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei’s representatives are clerics who officiate on behalf of the supreme leader at a provincial level.

Soleimani’s killer has been detained, the Fars news agency said.

Abbas-Ali Soleimani was inside a bank when he was assassinated. According to the eyewitnesses, an unidentified person snatched the gun of a guard and shot at Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani, killing him on the spot. (Agencies)