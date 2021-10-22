Seizing of bikes collective punishment to rob off youth of their only means of livelihood: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Oct 22: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the recent spree of seizing of bikes in Kashmir is a “collective punishment” and another way to snatch whatever means Kashmiri youth have to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner.

The former chief minister made this remark in response to a tweet in which the co- founder of FastBeetle Sami Ullah announced that their operations continue to be at halt due to incessant seizing of our delivery bikes in the city.

“J&K admin’s recent spree of seizing bikes in Kashmir is a collective punishment & another way to snatch whatever means Kashmiri youth have to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. Contrary to GOIs claims of providing jobs, they are doing the opposite,” Mufti tweeted.

In a series of tweets by the co – founder of FastBeetle lamented their business is getting crumbled due to seizing of bikes.

“Our operations continue to be at halt due to incessant seizing of our delivery bikes in the city. Just when the businesses in Kashmir were trying to recover from the losses caused by article 370 abrogation and global pandemic, our law and order is crippling us again and again,” he tweeted.

“More than 500 delivery executives are making their livelihoods from the delivery jobs in Kashmir, where would they go now?,” he asked.

“I wonder how on one hand the foreign investing parties are invited day-in-and-out to plan the possibilities in Kashmir and the local startups are pulled down with these unnecessary maintenance activities on the other hand,” another tweet read.

From the last three days, J&K police have seized hundreds of two-wheelers, without giving the bikers any reason. The seizure of two wheelers has added to the misery of people.

J&K Police on Thursday said seizing of bikes is purely related to militancy related incidents and it has nothing to do with the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah. (Agencies)