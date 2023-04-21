Sehrish Asghar Tops In ADP To Get PM’s Excellence Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar was conferred with the Prime Minister’s Award in Excellence in Public Administration for topping in the execution of Aspirational District Programme (ADP) in Baramulla District.

Launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country. The broad contours of the programme are Convergence (of Central & State Schemes), Collaboration (of Central, State level Nodal Officers & District Collectors), and Competition among districts through monthly delta ranking; all driven by a mass movement.

Key aspects for Aspirational District Programme in Baramulla include establishment of Birth Waiting Wards in Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and upgradation of diagnostic services at all delivery points and Poshan Tracker Tabs for all Anganwari workers.

The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla supported farmers through mechanism, plant protection, nursery strengthening, robust root stocks, quality planning material etc and organised marketing facility established at Sopore which is the second largest Fruit Mandi in Asia.

Severe Acute Malnutrition has been reduced in the district to 0.01 percent from 3 percent and Moderate Acute Malnutrition to 0.039 percent from 11.93 percent. A two-year paramedical diploma course has been introduced for 300 border area students to fill up the critical gap in the health sector.

Under financial inclusion, 56,215 PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts have been opened in Baramulla District.