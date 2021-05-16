Sehrai’s both sons arrested, none slapped with PSA: J&K Police

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday said that both sons of deceased Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and four others have been arrested for raising anti-national slogans during Sehrai’s funeral at Tikkipora, Kupwara.

“Both sons of Late Sehrai & 4 others have been #arrested for raising #antinational slogans during funeral. But, they haven’t been booked under PSA. Plz don’t spread #rumour,” Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

Earlier, there were media reports that Sehrai’s both sons have been slapped with PSA. Police, however, clarified that the duo haven’t been booked under PSA. (KNO)