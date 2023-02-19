SED Seeks PG Degree Details Of Teachers Across J&K To Finalise Seniority

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 18: The School Education Department (SED) has started an exhaustive exercise to ascertain the validity of the PG degrees pursued by the in-service teachers over the past years.

In this regard, the administrative department has sought PG degree details of teachers across J&K to finalise seniority.

The Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu division have been asked by the administrative department to provide information regarding pursuing of post graduate degrees in various disciplines during service by in-charge lecturers, Masters and teachers.