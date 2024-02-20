Secy RDD for expanding Panchayats infrastructure

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: The State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) headed by Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday reviewed the progress made during current financial year under RGSA and also discussed the Annual Action Plan under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for FY 2024-25.

Secretary RDD emphasized the critical need to expand the Panchayat infrastructure and enhance the quality of capacity and training programs, ensuring tangible outcomes.

Dr Shahid directed the formulation of a robust framework involving line department Heads of Department (HoDs) to facilitate capacity-building initiatives aimed at comprehensively understanding RGSA schemes.

He also emphasized the imperative need to develop the governance capabilities of PRIs, highlighting the pivotal role of elected representatives in driving SDG-oriented initiatives.

Secretary RDD also stressed the need to enhance the capabilities of Panchayats for inclusive local governance, emphasizing the optimal utilization of resources and alignment with complementary schemes.

Underlining the significance of Gram Sabha as a cornerstone of participatory democracy, Dr Shahid underscored the importance of empowering this forum within the Panchayat system.

He called for strengthening institutions dedicated to capacity enhancement of PRIs across different tiers.

Dr Shahid also emphasized collaborative efforts with other departments and stakeholders to leverage training infrastructure effectively, ensuring quality standards in training outcomes.

Secretary RDD also advocated for the promotion of e-Governance and technology-driven solutions to enhance governance efficiency within Panchayats.

He highlighted the need to incentivize PRIs towards achieving SDGs, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging their contributions towards sustainable development.

A detailed presentation by Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal, highlighted the progress of the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan and suggested measures for further improvement. These measures included training programs, ISO certification of Panchayats, and the use of e-applications.

The meeting was also attended by Director RDD, Kashmir, Shabir Hussain Bhat; Director RDD Jammu, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali; Director, Youth Services & Sports J&K, Subhash Chandra Chibber; Director, Social Welfare Department Jammu/Kashmir; Director School Education Department, Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir; Director School Education Department, Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma; Director Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; Director Health Services, Jammu, Additional Secretary Animal Husbandry, Latif Choudhary, Joint Director Planning Kamal Kumar Sharma; Deputy Secretary RDD, Sheetal Pandita and representatives from IMPARD.