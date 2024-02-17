Secy RDD advocates enhanced convergence for amplified impact in Udhampur’s development

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 16: In a concerted effort to assess and accelerate rural development initiatives, Secretary Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today made a comprehensive tour of Udhampur, signalling a robust push towards accelerating rural development initiatives in the district.

Dr Shahid emphasized the critical need for heightened convergence with various departments to amplify the impact of developmental efforts.

Secretary RDD delved into a plethora of pivotal aspects concerning development works, flagship schemes, and centrally sponsored initiatives earmarked for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Udhampur.

Chairing a meeting, he scrutinized various initiatives and projects aimed at fortifying rural infrastructure and nurturing livelihood opportunities through sectoral convergence.

The agenda of the meeting spanned a broad spectrum of issues, including progress under flagship schemes like MGNREGA, advancements in Local Body (LB) projects, prompt payment of wages, meticulous monitoring of delays, the UNNATI project’s trajectory, agricultural expenditures, status updates on ongoing projects, and strategies for social audits.

During the deliberations, Block Development Officers (BDOs) were unequivocally instructed to marshal resources with precision, ensuring the seamless execution of schemes while leaving no eligible beneficiary overlooked.

Secretary underscored the need for transparency, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of set targets in all developmental endeavors.

Dr Shahid enjoined BDOs to harness innovative methodologies to expedite project execution without compromising on quality or adherence to timelines.

Reaffirming the pivotal role of officers in driving effective scheme implementation for public welfare, he stressed the imperative of achieving 100% Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries.

Secretary also emphasized the vital importance of livelihood generation and the sustainable operation and maintenance of assets, urging concerted efforts in these spheres.

Moreover, he emphasized the urgency of forward linkages in door-to-door waste collection and underscored the need for expediting the construction of Panchayat Ghars.

During the deliberations, Block Development Officers (BDOs) received clear directives to mobilize resources effectively for the implementation of schemes, ensuring the comprehensive coverage of all eligible beneficiaries.

A detailed proposal for the establishment of Community Sanitary Complexes along the National Highway was also deliberated upon, with Dr Shahid highlighting the potential synergies between MGNREGA and other developmental programs.

Emphasizing the importance of livelihood generation and sustainable operation and maintenance of assets, the Secretary called for concerted efforts in these areas.

Earlier, a detailed presentation was made by the Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai, highlighting performance of the district on key performance indicators of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes under the Rural Development Department.

Director RDD Jammu, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal, ADDC Ghan Sham Singh, Additional Secretary RDD, Waseem Raja, ADC Joginder Singh Jasrotia, ACD Dr Ranjit Singh Kotwal, BDOs and field functionaries of RDD along with other senior officers attended the meeting.