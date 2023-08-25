Secy JKLA Attends CPA India Regional Conference At Rajasthan

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly (JKLA), Manoj Kumar Pandit attended the Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Regional Conference held from 21st to 23rd August, at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The conference was inaugurated by Speaker Lok Sabha (Chairperson of the CPA India Region), Om Birla. The CPA India Region comprises of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and 31 Legislative Assemblies of India including Jammu & Kashmir.

The Conference was graced by Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar; Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra; Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh and speaker Rajasthan Assembly, C.P Joshi.

The regional Conference brought together Common Wealth Parliamentarians to share their experiences of Parliamentary Democracy. The theme of the Regional Conference was Strengthening Democracy and good Governance in the digital age.

The Lok Sabha Speaker while addressing on the conference said that Legislators must embrace new technology to ensure that public engagement remains high and there is active participation in democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, CPA Chairperson, Lan Liddell Grainger said that the common wealth Parliamentary Association enhances Parliamentary Democracy through its activities.

The CPA Secretary General, Stephen Twigg also attended the Regional Conference and met with the Speakers and Members from CPA branches of India Region.

Pertinent to mention, Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly also attended 83rd Presiding Officers’ Conference and 59th Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India at Jaipur in the month of January, 2023 and participated on the agenda item Enforcing Executive Accountability by strengthening Committee System in Legislature.