Secy J&K Legislative Assembly holds introductory meet at Assembly Complex Srinagar

Calls upon officers to take effective steps for e-governance, digitisation of records of Assembly

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 09: Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit today held an introductory meeting with the officers and officials of J&K Legislative Assembly at Assembly Complex here.

During the meeting, the Secretary held detailed deliberations on the affairs of the Assembly besides the issues of employees as well as other related matters related to welfare of employees were also discussed in detail.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Secretary emphasized upon them to work with utmost dedication and commitment as this institution is very prestigious for the welfare of common people.

While speaking on the affairs of the institution, the Secretary delved upon the officers to take effective steps for e-governance, digitisation of all the records of Assembly and besides the Recruitment Rules should also be finalised immediately for their onward submission to concerned departments.

The Secretary further asked the officers to initiate the process of framing/updating the ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in J&K Legislative Assembly ‘.

During the meeting, the employees raised several issues pertaining to their welfare with the Secretary and informed him that no promotion has been granted to employees here form last three years.

While interacting with the employees, the Secretary said that he is well aware of the matter as he was dealing with the Parliamentary Affairs section in Law Department and he has raised the issue with the higher authorities. The Secretary assured them that all of their genuine issues will be redressed on priority.

Earlier, the Secretary received a rousing welcome form the officers and officials of J&K Legislative Assembly.