Secy Border MHA visits IB to review situation, intrusion bids

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 29: Secretary Border Management in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs NN Sinha today visited many areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and also held a meeting with senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) at its headquarters here to review situation prevailing along the IB which has been witnessing ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Rangers quite often.

Moreover, there have been reports of infiltration by the militants from the International Border in Hiranagar sector, three of whom were killed by the security forces at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on January 31.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal took Sinha to the International Border and explained various intricacies while briefing him about Jammu border, a spokesman of the border guarding force said.

The Union Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs visited Border Outposts of Pansar and Chandwan between Samba and Hiranagar sectors and various other important patches all along the International Border and interacted with BSF officials there, he said.

Sinha was accompanied by Chief Project Manager, Central Public Works Department, Pradeep Gupta.

The spokesman said BSF officials also briefed the MHA team about various necessities for better domination of the IB as per the requirement.

Sinha was also apprised by BSF Battalion Commanders about various border construction works and constraints being faced during their implementation, he said.

Later, Sinha held a meeting with IG BSF and other officials at the BSF headquarters at Paloura, the spokesman said.

The Secretary Border Management was reported to have reviewed the situation along the borders and installation of sophisticated gadgetry to prevent infiltration of the militants from Pakistan as there have been reports that large number of militants were camping at launch pads on Pakistan side of the border waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into the Indian territory.

Few days back, IG BSF Force Headquarters New Delhi Lalat Indu Mohanti had also headed high-level team to visit Hiranagar sector along the International Border to monitor the situation and installation of sophisticated technology.

Sources said the Union Home Ministry was concerned about reports of infiltration by the militants from the International Border and wants the BSF to take all steps to ensure that there are no fresh intrusions. It was also being investigated as to whether there was any tunnel dug on the border to infiltrate militants, sources said, adding that all possible angles behind infiltration by the militants were under investigations.

Three Over Ground Workers arrested by police after killing of three militants at Nagrota on January 31 had revealed that the militants had infiltrated from Hiranagar sector. They had also disclosed then that another group of three militants had intruded from the same sector around 40 days back and managed to reach Kashmir.

In September 2018 too, three militants killed at Kakryal near Jhajjar Kotli on Jammu-Srinagar highway had infiltrated from the International Border.