Security Tightened Across Jammu To Ensure Peaceful Independence Day Celebrations

JAMMU, Aug 13: Security has been beefed up across Jammu, especially along the borders with Pakistan, to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace in the region ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Sunday.

Massive ‘tiranga’ rallies are being held in the region in the run up to Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The army and Border Security Force have intensified their vigil all along the 225-km Line of Control (LoC) and 192-km International Border (IB), officials said.

Area domination and checking in the hinterland have also been stepped up as part of the heightened security arrangements, they said.

Police have issued a security advisory in the border district of Rajouri, seeking people’s cooperation during checking and also asked them to report to security agencies any suspicious movement or object.

Last week, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh chaired a joint meeting of various security agencies and called for a high level of alertness and ‘offensive operations’ to thwart terror threats.

He also stressed for strengthening of the border security grid, anti-drone measures, joint checking points at vulnerable locations and inter-district boundaries.

The officials said the Maulana Azad Stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu city was virtually sealed with additional deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar visited the venue on Saturday to inspect and finalise the arrangements on the eve of full-dress rehearsal, they said.

Jammu division has been witnessing massive public participation in a variety of activities organized as part of the nationwide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign launched towards the end of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Besides ‘tiranga’ rallies in the 10 districts, the celebrations also witnessed installation of statues of martyrs, creation of Amrit Vatikas and plantation drives. (AGENCIES)