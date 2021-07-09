Security situation in Kashmir well under control in J&K: LG

Militants flee after gunfight, one arrested in Bandipora

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the security situation in Kashmir is well under control and security forces are having an upper hand while nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in J&K.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Bemina Woolen Mills here, the LG said that the security situation is very much under control and security forces are having an upper hand. “Nobody will be allowed to disrupt the peace in J&K,” he said.

He also said that there is a whopping budget of Rs 20,000 crore under industrial policy and the Bemina mill will be part of the mission aimed for giving a new fillip to existing and new industries in J&K. “In the days ahead, industrial sector will see a sea change and achieve new heights,” he added.

And militants today managed to give slip to security forces after initial exchange of fire in Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A search operation, which was launched after a brief exchange of fire, had been called off. He said that the search operation was launched by a joint team of forces including Army’s 1-RR, CRPF and Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“When the search operation was being launched, militants fired upon forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter. However, the militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness,” an official said.

He said that search operation, which continued for many hours has now been called off.

In the meantime, police today arrested a militant of LeT outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Hajin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that based on a specific input regarding movement of militants towards Hajin town for subversive activities, a joint Naka was established in Gund Jahangeer area by Bandipora police, 13RR, IRP 21st Bn and 45 Bn CRPF.

“During Naka checking movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was tactfully apprehended and he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh alias Abu Maviya of Chandergeer Hajin. Incriminating material along with live arms and ammunition which includes one Chinese pistol along with live rounds were recovered from his possession,” read the statement.

It read that he had joined proscribed LeT outfit recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin town.

“In this connection FIR, under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Hajin and further investigation has been initiated,” it read.