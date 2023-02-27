Security Forces Will Take Care Of Those Behind Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit Bank Guard: LG Sinha

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday vowed to bring the perpetrators behind the killing of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma to book and termed the incident “unfortunate”.

Terrorists on Sunday shot dead the 40-year-old Sharma in Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market.

“It is an extremely unfortunate incident. No words are enough to condemn the killing. Whoever has carried out the act, our security forces will take care of them,” Sinha told reporters here.

He said while such incidents can create doubts in the minds of the people about the security scenario, the administration and security forces were working “with a 360 degree approach”.

“The situation today is much better but we are working towards making it a model situation,” he added.