KUPWARA: Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered by security forces on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.
The IEDs were recovered during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the north Kashmir district, they said.
The operation was conducted at Nadarnag Avoora in the district’s Trehgam area, officials said.
A Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot for disposal of the explosive devices, they said, adding further details are awaited. (Agencies)
Security forces recover 3 IEDs in J&K’s Kupwara
