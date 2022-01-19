Security forces on high alert along Pathankot-Jammu highway ahead of Republic Day

JAMMU, Jan 19: Security forces are on high alert along the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway to keep a vigil on any suspected movement to foil the designs of terrorists ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said. Border Security Force (BSF) troops have been deployed at Himachal Pradesh-Punjab checkpoint as a beefed-up security measure on the highway, they said.

The security setup along the highway is on high alertness and checkings have been intensified as a measure to foil any design of anti-national elements, they said.

The security grid has been put on high alert and security has been tightened at all vital installations in the twin border district of Kathua and Samba also along the highway, they said.

Long-range patrolling (LRP) and area domination operations are on along border areas of twin districts to keep a close vigil on suspected activities, they said.

“Tight security arrangements have been put in place, the counter-insurgency and the counter-infiltration grids have been tightened in the entire area,” a senior official said.

The security personnel have been beefed up at all check posts and have been asked to remain alert, they said.

Security at vital installations in Jammu including the airport and railway stations has been increased.

BSF, which guards the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region, is maintaining a tight vigil.

In Pathankot, BSF has been deployed at HP-Pathankot check post as a beefed-up security measure, they said.

All the vehicles entering Pathankot from other areas are checked thoroughly and all details recorded, they said. (Agencies)