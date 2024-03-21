Security forces launch search operations in Samba villages

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 20: Security forces launched a massive search operation in Khirdi and Sarna villages of Nud area of Samba district following a suspicious activity. The search operation started from Khirdi village on Wednesday morning and passed through Sarna, Lovely and other villages and forests and ended in Uttarbehni. Soldiers and officers of SOG, a special force of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a para unit of the Army, took part in the operation.

SOG DySP, Garu Ram and other officers were also accompanied the joint operation.

In the morning, SSP Samba, Vinay Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Abhishek Sharma also reached the spot. During the operation, a large number of soldiers of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police were present who searched every nook and corner of the village and forest. The operation, which started from Sarna at 4-30 am on Wednesday, was completed by the security forces at Uttarbehni at 5 pm.