Security forces launch CASO in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF Dobi Mohalla in Pulwama on Wednesday morning.

They said security forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the area. “Open fields and orchards were also being checked,” they added.

They said so far no contact was established with militants. (AGENCIES)