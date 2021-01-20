SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.
Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF Dobi Mohalla in Pulwama on Wednesday morning.
They said security forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the area. “Open fields and orchards were also being checked,” they added.
They said so far no contact was established with militants. (AGENCIES)
Security forces launch CASO in Pulwama
SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.