Security forces launch CASO in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Security forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO at village Dursoo in Sopore in Baramulla district early this morning.

All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, they said, adding that so far no contact was established with militants.

The operation was going on when the reports last came in, they said. (agencies)