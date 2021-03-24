BARAMULLA: Security forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir, official sources said.
They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO at village Dursoo in Sopore in Baramulla district early this morning.
All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, they said, adding that so far no contact was established with militants.
The operation was going on when the reports last came in, they said. (agencies)
Security forces launch CASO in north Kashmir
