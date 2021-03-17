Security forces launch CASO in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Wednesday in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO in village Ajas in Bandipora early this morning.

All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were launched, they said, adding that the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Further details are awaited, they said. (agencies)