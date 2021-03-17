BARAMULLA: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Wednesday in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said.
They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO in village Ajas in Bandipora early this morning.
All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were launched, they said, adding that the operation was going on when the reports last came in.
Further details are awaited, they said. (agencies)
Security forces launch CASO in north Kashmir
