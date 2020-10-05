Security forces launch CASO in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA : Security forces on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district, official sources said.
They said on a tip off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at village Bulgam, Sopore, in Baramulla this morning.
All exit points were sealed, they said adding house-to-house search has been launched. However, so far no contact was established with the militants, they said adding further details are awaited.
