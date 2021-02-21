Security forces launch CASO in Budgam

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Sunday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in central Kashmir district of Budgam.

Official sources said following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, and 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at village Shamusabad in Khan Sahib area in Budgam.

They said security forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the area. “Searches were also going on in nearby fields, orchards and forest areas,” they said.

They said so far militants are out of range of the security forces.