Security forces launch CASO in Baramulla

BARAMULLA : Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in this north Kashmir district on Sunday, official sources said.

They said on a tip off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a CASO in the wee hours at village Nowpora, Baramulla.

All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were going on when the reports last came in. However, so far no contact was established with the militants, they added.

(AGENCIES)