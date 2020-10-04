Security forces launch CASO in Baramulla

BARAMULLA : Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in this north Kashmir district on Sunday, official sources said.
They said on a tip off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a CASO in the wee hours at village Nowpora, Baramulla.
All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were going on when the reports last came in. However, so far no contact was established with the militants, they added.
(AGENCIES)
