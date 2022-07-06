Security forces find suspected IED in J&K’s Baramulla

Baramulla, July 6: Security forces on Wednesday morning detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at Kutta Mod Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, said an Indian Army official.

The official said a bomb disposal squad (BDS) has been called to the site and the vehicular traffic along the road has been suspended till further orders.

“Security forces find a suspicious object believed to be an IED at Kutta Mod Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla District. A BDS team has been called to the site and vehicular traffic along the road has been suspended till further order,” Indian Army said. (Agencies)