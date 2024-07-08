Security Forces Discover Terrorist Bunker Hidden Behind Cupboard In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, July 8: Security forces discovered a meticulously constructed terrorist hideout within a civilian residence in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bunker, cleverly concealed inside an almirah, had been reportedly housing four terrorists who were killed in an encounter on Saturday night.

Authorities are now looking into the possibility of local involvement in providing shelter to the terrorists.

A video circulating online shows security officials inspecting the small, well-fortified concrete hideout hidden behind a wardrobe in the civilian home.