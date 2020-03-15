Security forces arrest suspected militant in Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Sunday arrested a suspected militant during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militant, a joint CASO was launched in Baramulla.

”During the operation, security forces arrested a youth, identified as Danish, a resident of Chesti Colony in Baramulla,” they said.

They said Danish is reportedly a militant. ”The operation was still going on when the reports last came in,” they said, adding the youth is being questioned. (AGENCIES)