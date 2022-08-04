Security Forces Arrest 3 Terrorists Tasked With Conducting Terror Attacks In Handwara

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and 92 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended three terrorists from Handwara and seized one pistol, one pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds and two grenades from them.

The joint parties were conducting Naka checking, during which they arrested the three terrorists, who tried to flee the spot on seeing the checking parties.

The J&K police along with Indian Army’s 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF were conducting Naka checking at the fruit mandi crossing at Handwara. The three terrorists were also at the same location and tried to flee the spot on seeing the checking parties. However, the security personnel arrested them and recovered the weapons from them.

The initial probe revealed they were tasked to conduct terror attacks in Handwara to cause loss of life and to disrupt peace in the region. The timely and quick action by the security teams averted a terrorist attack in the area. The nabbed terrorists have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Kumar; Showkat Ahmed Bhat and the name of the third terrorist was withheld until name ascertainment.

In relation to this, an FIR has been registered in the local police station in Handwara under the UAPA and Arms Act. (Agencies)