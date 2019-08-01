Security force resumes CASO in Shopian

SRINAGAR : Security forces resumed Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) with the first light on Thursday in Shopian, official sources said.

They said on a specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF in village Baderhama in Shopian on Wednesday.

They further said when security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons.

“The security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter”, they stated.

Some media report said that a militant was killed. However, the sources confirmed that no body has been recovered so far and operation in the village and adjacent orchards was going on when the reports last came in.

They added that additional security forces remained deployed in the nearby areas to prevent any demonstration.

(AGENCIES)