Security Cover To Conman | No Intelligence Failure But A Mistake, Says ADGP Vijay Kumar

Says FIR lodged, J&K police in touch with Gujrat police, Conman behind bars; Crime rate not up but people reporting crime now

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: Jammu and Kashmir police Sunday said that providing a security cover and bullet proof vehicle to a conman from Gujrat who posed himself as a PMO official, was not an intelligence failure but a “mistake” which is being investigated.

“We don’t provide security cover to anyone on verbal communique or order,” ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told reporters, on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar. He said that a team led by a senior IPS officer raided a hotel and arrested the conman and recovered fake visiting cards from him. “A proper FIR has been lodged and the conman was interrogated. At present he is behind the bars under judicial remand,” the ADGP said.

He said that J&K police are in touch with the Gujarat police. Asked whether providing security cover to Conman was a security lapse and intelligence failure, the ADGP said: “It was not an intelligence failure but yes a mistake for sure which is being investigated.” He, however, said that any officer who ordered for providing security to the Conman will be dealt with.

About the query about possible rise in the crime rate, he said that there is no surge in the crime rate but there is an increase in reporting the crimes by the people who trust police for its thorough investigations. “Crime cases are being investigated thoroughly and culprits are being arrested and punished as well,” he said.

On attaching the properties, he said that property used for terrorist activity or used by terrorists for shelter will be attached be that a vehicle, building or a house. (KNO)