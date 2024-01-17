Security Beefed Up In Jammu Ahead Of R-Day, Ram Temple Event

Jammu, Jan 17: Security has been beefed up in Jammu ahead of Republic Day and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Security forces and the police have been put on alert across the Jammu region, including the Indo-Pakistan border, to ensure the deployment of fool-proof security in the region.

“The security measures have been beefed up ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 and also the Republic Day celebrations. Security setup has been put on alert,” a senior officer said.

The security forces have intensified checking and frisking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of the city here as well as in other parts of the region, the officials said.

Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar led the review of the security on the ground, including checking points and nakas, today, they said.

Nakas and mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCP) have been established at intersections in the city, its entry and exit points and roads leading in the capital city, they added.

The police and paramilitary personnel of the CRPF have been deployed in important areas, the officials said.

Several high-level meetings have been held in the capital city and districts to review security measures ahead of these two mega events during the past one week.

Additional DGP Anand Jain on Monday directed all the intelligence agencies to generate intelligence in advance so that anti-national and anti-social elements do not succeed in their nefarious designs in the Jammu region.

“Proper coordination be maintained among all the intelligence agencies and security organisations in their respective areas of jurisdiction to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and ensure smooth and incident-free conduct of national events,” the ADGP said. (AGENCIES)