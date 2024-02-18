Security Arrangements Reviewed In Kashmir Ahead Of PM’s Visit To J&K

Srinagar, Feb 18: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu, the top security brass on Sunday went into a huddle in this capital city.

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V. K. Birdi.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Jammu on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces have been put on high alert in the Kashmir valley to ensure that militants do not carry out any subversive activities during the high-profile visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Today’s meeting was held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir and was attended by senior officers of various security agencies, including the police, Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, and CISF, as well as state and central intelligence agencies.

The meeting aimed to comprehensively review and strengthen security arrangements in anticipation of visits by VVIPs to the UT of J&K, as well as other events in the offing, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given by participating officers on the security plans devised in the backdrop of coming events.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between security needs and the smooth conduct of events, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, particularly during night hours, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats.

Emphasizing the imperative to bolster intelligence gathering and anti-terror operations, IGP Kashmir urged officers to minimize the risk of untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points, especially during significant events.

Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets, and other critical pockets.

Specific directives were issued to intensify security/surprise naka measures in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar, with 24×7 patrolling and increased presence at entry and exit points of the district.

The IGP Birdi also stressed the importance of briefing personnel to take care of SOP, considering the heightened security concerns during events.

The IGP emphasized the critical need for thorough monitoring of vulnerable areas and prompt action against suspicious activities. Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland to prevent potential terrorist activities.

The IGP reiterated the importance of collective vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, security forces are conducting random checks of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere on Sunday, officials said.

Special checkpoints have been erected at various places at the entry and exit points of Srinagar city as a precautionary measure to thwart any untoward incident. (Agencies)