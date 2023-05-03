Secretary Holds Meeting Regarding Launch Of PoS Based Penalty System In Mining Sector

JAMMU, May 3: Secretary, Mining, Amit Sharma, today chaired a meeting regarding launch of Point of Sale (PoS) based online penalty imposition system in the Mining sector to curb the menace of illegal Mining activities in the Union territory.

The initiative is aimed at to bring transparency in the Mining sector besides ensuring every violator is brought into books.

Among others Director Geology and Mining, O P Bhagat, State Informatics Officer, Saleem Khan, both Joint Directors of Geology and Mining Nisar Ahmed and Harbans Lal, DMO Jammu, Gulshan Kumar, IT experts of the department and concenred officers and officials of Mining Department.

Secretary listened to view points of all the participants especially Inspector Gowhar Ahmed representing Traffic Police headquarters who played vital role in implementing PoS based challaning system in Traffic Department. It was decided that timelines shall be drawn to implement this PoS based penalty system in Mining Department as soon as possible.

Amit Sharma emphasised that since this system has already been applied in different departments of J&K and many other organisations in other states and UTs, so it should be replicated here by the Mining Department for maximising revenue besides bringing maximum efficiency in curbing illegal mining in the UT.

It was decided in the meeting that a concept document on the subject shall be created by the department which shall be circulated among all experts and finalised before next meeting.