Second session of JEE-Main, 2023, to be held in April: National Testing Agency

NEW DELHI, Dec 15: National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main 2023 notification. The registration process begins today, December 15, 2022. Candidates can apply for the exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted twice. The first session will be conducted in January and second session in April 2023. The notification and dates of exam have been issued by the Agency.

For updates on JEE Main exam, students can download the SANDES application. They can also use the National Test Abhyas app to take mock test and find other useful preparation tips.