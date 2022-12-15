LG Manoj Sinha Meets Union Power Minister R K Singh

Measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to J&K UT & Augmentation of Infrastructure discussed

New Delhi, Dec 15: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had a meeting today with Union Minister of Power and NRE R.K. Singh at Delhi.

Power Secretary, Shri Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy were also present. Various measures required to ensure uninterrupted power supply and improve power infrastructure in the Union Territory of J&K were discussed.

The Lt Governor requested higher power allocation to J&K. Union Minister of Power and NRE Shri R.K. Singh assured to examine this request and take early action.

The Lt Governor also shared the efforts of the UT Government toward building up transmission and distribution infrastructure and steps taken to reduce the AT&C losses and improving the quality and reliability of power supply to the people. Union Minister of Power assured that the ministry will extend all possible assistance to ensure adequate availability of resources.