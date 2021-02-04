Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination programme starts with 415 inoculations in Srinagar

130 frontline workers, 285 healthcare workers receive vaccine shots at 25 sites; 6 senior officers of district administration among those inoculated

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar district administration Thursday started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination programme in the district. The phase started with 415 inoculations given to frontline workers among others.

The phase in which officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Revenue and Police – the frontline departments associated with COVID-19 mitigation efforts – will be vaccinated was kicked off at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital (JLNM) Rainawari.

Inaugurated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, the phase began with vaccination of 130 frontline officials of the administration.

Senior officers of the district administration also received their vaccine shots on the opening day of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination programme beginning here today.

The officers who received a jab included Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rouf Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Nazool Sandeep Singh Bali, Registrar Masarat Hashim, Sub Divisional Magistrate (East) Owais Mushtaq, Sub Registrar (East) Javeed Masoodi and Tehsildar Khanyar Aliya Tabasum.

Chief Medical Officer Srinagar Dr Jehangir Bakshi said the COVID-19 vaccination was carried out at 25 different sites in the district.

He said alongside frontline workers associated with coronavirus mitigation efforts in the district 285 healthcare workers were also administered the COVID-19 vaccination today.