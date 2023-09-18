SEC Notifies Schedule For Preparation Of 2nd Supplement To Panchayat Electoral Roll

JAMMU, Sept 18: The State Election Commission Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today notified the schedule for preparation of 2nd supplement to the Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023 with 01-01-2023 as the qualifying date.

According to a public notice issued here in this regard stated that the electors of the area can accordingly submit (File) claims and objections regarding additions, deletions, corrections and transpositions of entries in the existing Panchayat Electoral Roll to concerned EROS with effect from 20.09.2023 to 29.09.2023.

The notice said that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROS) shall get Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023 displayed at prominent locations in Halqa Panchayat on 20-09-2023 (Wednesday) along with public notice. Besides, special camps would be held at the Polling Booth Locations on 23.09.2023 (Saturday) and 24.09.2023 (Sunday). The Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO i.e, VLW/MPW/GRS) along with the Assembly BLOS shall remain available at the Polling Booth Locations with the requisite Forms and Panchayat Roll, 2023 for guidance of the electors.

The document further added that disposal of claims and objections by ERO would be done with effect from 30.09.2023 (Saturday) to 06.10.2023 (Friday). Again, publication of voter list with the supplement will be done on 10.10.2023 (Tuesday).

The notice stated that as per sub rule 4 of Rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 (SRO 690 dated 25.10.2019), the Electoral Roll of constituencies of the Panchayat Halqa shall be prepared in accordance with the provisions of J&K Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and the procedure prescribed by the Election Authority.

The Panchayat Electoral Rolls have been updated/revised with reference to 01.01.2023 as the qualifying date and the final Panchayat Electoral Rolls have been published on 10.02.2023. Likewise, the term of the present Panchayats is finishing on 09.01.2024 and as per section 42 of the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Elections to Halqa Panchayat shall be held one month prior to the expiry of the term.

The document added that the State Election Commission has, in view of the upcoming elections to constitute new Halqa Panchayats, decided to give one more opportunity to the left out voters/voters to get their names added, deleted, corrected, transposed with reference to 01.01.2023 as the qualifying date.

Therefore the names in the last updated Electoral Roll published on 10.02.2023 with reference to 01.01.2023 as the qualifying date shall be put in public domain for preparation of 2nd Supplement to the Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023. The qualifying date for the current updation of Panchayat Roll shall, however, remain same as 01.01.2023.

For any assistance in this behalf, the concerned District Panchayat Election Officer (DEPO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) and Panchayat Election Booth Official (PEBO) may be contacted. Their details are available in the offices of the concerned District Panchayat Election Officer and also on the official website of J&K, State Election Commission @ (secjk.nic.in).