SEC discusses schedule for revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma today chaired a meeting to prepare the schedule for updation/revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary State Election Commission, Sushil Sharma; Special Secretary Chief Electoral Office Jammu, Sandesh Gupta; Joint Director Information Jammu, Sapna Kotwal, senior officers of Rural Development Department, Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner, State Informatics Officer, NIC Jammu, AERO Migrant Jammu, Deputy District Election Officer Jammu and other concerned.

The meeting discussed in detail the preparation of soft/hard copies of draft Electoral Roll for placing in public domain. The latest and lastly updated Panchayat Electoral Roll will serve as the base for the revised Roll.

The SEC maintained that revision shall be done as per provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

The meeting also discussed availability of ERO/AERO (Block Development Officer)/ Panchayat Level Booth Officials (VLWs)for revision of Electoral Roll.

Besides, position of funds, requirement of funds by each district for the Electoral Roll, modalities for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), mechanism of updation and printing in both online and offline mode were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting further deliberated upon the tentative schedule of revision, publication of draft roll on website by EROs/PLBOs(VLWs) and other relevant activities.

“For undertaking SVEEP activities campaign shall be launched by the Commission with the help of Information Department, RDD and District Panchayat Election Officers”, the SEC maintained.