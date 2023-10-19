SEBI Should Stand Firm, Finish Its Probe Into Adani Matter In Timely Manner: Cong

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: The Congress on Thursday urged the SEBI to stand firm and finish its investigation into the Adani matter in a timely manner, even as it reiterated that only a JPC probe can investigate the full scope of the issue.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to give it access to key documents about the allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Adani Group.

“Recently, the Organised Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) found clinching evidence that Adani associates were controlling opaque shell companies in overseas tax havens that had amassed huge stakes in Adani Group companies. All this was done in blatant violation of SEBI regulations,” Ramesh said.

Major global papers like the Financial Times and the Guardian covered the story in detail, he pointed out.

“The Adani Group and its minions in the BJP attempted to discredit OCCRP as ‘Soros-funded interests’. Now, it emerges that SEBI itself had approached OCCRP to get access to the documents proving that Adani was in fact indulging in round-tripping and money-laundering benami funds,” Ramesh said.

“Will Adani apologists attack SEBI as conspiring with Soros? Does this not prove that SEBI is finally taking these disclosures seriously and attempting to fulfill its duty to the nation,” he said.

“We urge SEBI to stand firm and finish its investigation in a timely manner. However, we reiterate that only a JPC can investigate the full scope of the Adani MegaScam, including the close and enduring relationship, financial or otherwise, between the PM and his friend Adani,” Ramesh said.

The opposition party has been questioning the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani’s Group after US research firm Hindenburg alleged “irregularities” and charged it with stock price manipulation.

The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part. (Agencies)