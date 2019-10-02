Search Op launched in Udhampur’s Kud

JAMMU: Security forces on Wednesday launched search operation in forests of Kud in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We received information that some suspicious persons have been seen in Kud area, as per operational procedure search operation is underway,” DIG Udhampur-Reasi Sujit Singh said here.

He added that security forces have been alerted and if suspicious persons were found appropriate action would be taken.

Last week, three terrorists of Hizb ul Mujaheedin were eliminated in Batote area of Ramban, which is just few kilometers away from Kud.

(AGENCIES)