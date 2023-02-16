Search launched after gunshot like sound heard in Srinagar’s Qamarwari

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday launched a cordon and search in Qamarwari area of Srinagar after gunshot like sound was heard in the area.

“Some gunshot like sound was heard in Qamarwari area. Police team is in the locality to ascertain facts, there is no damage or injury whatsoever. Cordon and Search Operations launched in the area,” police tweeted