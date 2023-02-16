EMPLOYMENT (16-02-2023)

STAFF REQUIRED

A Leading Educational Institution Requires

SST Teacher : 2

English Teacher : 2

Receptionist : 2

DTP : 2

Telecaller : 2

Pls Contact: 7780900589

Required

Gym Trainer

We are seeking an experienced Gym Trainer interested in setting up and running Gym.

Kindly reach out to

Mob.: 8920827104

Email : peoplefarm.org@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Female Receptionist required for Ignite Bar

and Baileys Cafe.

Contact:

GENERAL MANAGER

Anirudh

+91 731-0777306

URGENT REQUIREMENTS NMS

Duty Point:- Toll Plaza , 5 Star Hotel, Hospital, Powerplant

Required:-Security Supervisor, Head Guard, Security Guard, and Housekeeping staff

Documents:-8th,10th,12th, BA

Location:-Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gujarat.

Salary:- (18000 to 22000)+PF, ESI, BONUS, Food+Accmo, Salary increment

100% job guArantee

Address:- NMS . sidco chowk bari brahmna Contact no:- 9796260300, 7298663220

CBSE Affiliated School

Location In between Pathankot and Jammu

Required

Principal

For session 2023-24

Eligibility, minimum 2 years experience as coordinator or Vice Principal

Salary: Negotiable

WhatsApp your resume

8082041462

Job Opportunity

Required Male/Female Experienced Supervisor/Manager/Opreations Head Manager To Run Restaurant Partnership Program With Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats. & Day To Day Job Routine Work. Only Experienced Can Conduct There Interviews On The Contact Number. Salary Startup 15000/- To 35,000/- Per Month.

Contact: 9086591332, 9070194444

(Serious Candidates May Contact Urgent Hirings)

Required

SaGgar Enterprises

Electrical E-Rikshaw Showroom

1- 2 Mechanic

2- 1 Saleman

Address – Raipur Domana Jammu

Contact No.

7889354729, 9796035709

Sansar Medicate

Require

(1) Pharmacist/Medical Assistant for

Medical Shop

Fresher can also be apply

Address :

Marble Market, Trikuta

Nagar, Jammu

Contact No. 8899919111

Salary negotiable

PART TIME/FULL TIME WORK FROM HOME

REAL TRADES provides a big opportunity to work from home for all unemployed youth, Housewives, Defence persons, Retired persons.

Install COTTON WICK Machine and DISPOSABLE MAKING Machine at your home and earn15000-45000 monthly.

NOTE:Required man/woman for sale team on incentive/salary base.

CONTACT NO: 9906268289,9596202336

ADDRESS:

72 Ist floor Rani Talab Digiana Jammu

REQUIRED

IELTS Trainer, Visa & IELTS Counselor

SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9149841696, 01935-05248

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com

Wanted

Wanted for Guest House

Receptionist cum Caretaker

: Jammu

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

Urgent Requirement

Company Name:

Curative survey

Full time/Part time

Only Girls/women

Age limit:18-35

Freshers are welcome

Office Executive, Marketing (Indoor)

Phone no:+7051047227 +6006584329

Jk branch@curativesurvey.com