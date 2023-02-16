EMPLOYMENT (16-02-2023)

STAFF REQUIRED
A Leading Educational Institution Requires
SST Teacher : 2
English Teacher : 2
Receptionist : 2
DTP : 2
Telecaller : 2
Pls Contact: 7780900589
Required
Gym Trainer
We are seeking an experienced Gym Trainer interested in setting up and running Gym.
Kindly reach out to
Mob.: 8920827104
Email : peoplefarm.org@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Female Receptionist required for Ignite Bar
and Baileys Cafe.
Contact:
GENERAL MANAGER
Anirudh
+91 731-0777306
URGENT REQUIREMENTS NMS
Duty Point:- Toll Plaza , 5 Star Hotel, Hospital, Powerplant
Required:-Security Supervisor, Head Guard, Security Guard, and Housekeeping staff
Documents:-8th,10th,12th, BA
Location:-Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gujarat.
Salary:- (18000 to 22000)+PF, ESI, BONUS, Food+Accmo, Salary increment
100% job guArantee
Address:- NMS . sidco chowk bari brahmna Contact no:- 9796260300, 7298663220
CBSE Affiliated School
Location In between Pathankot and Jammu
Required
Principal
For session 2023-24
Eligibility, minimum 2 years experience as coordinator or Vice Principal
Salary: Negotiable
WhatsApp your resume
8082041462
Job Opportunity
Required Male/Female Experienced Supervisor/Manager/Opreations Head Manager To Run Restaurant Partnership Program With Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats. & Day To Day Job Routine Work. Only Experienced Can Conduct There Interviews On The Contact Number. Salary Startup 15000/- To 35,000/- Per Month.
Contact: 9086591332, 9070194444
(Serious Candidates May Contact Urgent Hirings)
Required
SaGgar Enterprises
Electrical E-Rikshaw Showroom
1- 2 Mechanic
2- 1 Saleman
Address – Raipur Domana Jammu
Contact No.
7889354729, 9796035709
Sansar Medicate
Require
(1) Pharmacist/Medical Assistant for
Medical Shop
Fresher can also be apply
Address :
Marble Market, Trikuta
Nagar, Jammu
Contact No. 8899919111
Salary negotiable
PART TIME/FULL TIME WORK FROM HOME
REAL TRADES provides a big opportunity to work from home for all unemployed youth, Housewives, Defence persons, Retired persons.
Install COTTON WICK Machine and DISPOSABLE MAKING Machine at your home and earn15000-45000 monthly.
NOTE:Required man/woman for sale team on incentive/salary base.
CONTACT NO: 9906268289,9596202336
ADDRESS:
72 Ist floor Rani Talab Digiana Jammu
REQUIRED
IELTS Trainer, Visa & IELTS Counselor
SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9149841696, 01935-05248
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Wanted
Wanted for Guest House
Receptionist cum Caretaker
: Jammu
Call 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)
Urgent Requirement
Company Name:
Curative survey
Full time/Part time
Only Girls/women
Age limit:18-35
Freshers are welcome
Office Executive, Marketing (Indoor)
Phone no:+7051047227 +6006584329
Jk branch@curativesurvey.com