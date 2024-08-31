SDRF Starts Search Operation After Boy Drowns In River In J&K’s Rajouri

RAJOURI, Aug 31: The State Disaster Response Force has started a search operation after a young boy drowned in the overflowing river at Manjakote in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The search operation is currently underway, said the officials. There has been heavy rainfall in the region.

The officials said that the search operation had started at 5:30 am today.

“We have been here, conducting our search operation since 5:30 in the morning. We have not found the body yet,” the SDRF Team Incharge Mohd Nasser Kamlak said. (Agencies)