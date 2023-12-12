SDPO, SHO Akhnoor among other officers rewarded

Crackdown on highway robberies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 12: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, today rewarded officers and officials who successfully cracked multiple highway robbery cases in Jammu District.

As per a statement, among the officers and officials who have been rewarded are SDPO Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Sharma; former SHO Akhnoor, Inspector Hilal Azhar; incumbent SHO Akhnoor, Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq; incharge Police Post Chowki Choura, PSI Pankaj Katoch; incharge Police Post Sidhra, PSI Arun Kumar; Head Constable Karan Singh, Head Constable Kuldeep Singh, Constable Sanjay Kumar, Constable Vijay Kumar, Constable Rahul Sharma, Constable Sunny Sharma, Constable Yashpaul, and SPO Akshay Choudhary.

The officers were recognized for their instrumental role in solving a series of highway robbery cases that had instilled fear among the public and commuters in Jammu district.

The press statement said that a special team, led by Mohan Lal Sharma, SDPO Akhnoor, proactively investigated a case FIR number 281/2023 registered Under Section 392 IPC at Police Station Akhnoor. Their thorough scrutiny of similar cases in other police stations across Jammu district resulted in the identification and apprehension of the accused persons.

“The diligent efforts of the team, including the analysis of CCTV footage, fast-tag data, and a comprehensive plan, led to the identification and arrest of five accused individuals. Vehicles, bikes, sharp-edged weapons, and mobile phones were recovered from the arrested individuals,” reads the statement.

IGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, emphasized the importance of acknowledging and highlighting such commendable police work to boost morale.

The event was attended by Shakti Pathak, DIG JKS Range, Vinod Kumar, SSP Jammu, Rahul Charak, SP Rural, Jammu, and Mohan Lal, SDPO Akhnoor.