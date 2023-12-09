Sculpting Dreams The Global Journey of a sculptor

Yog Rahi Gupta

In the picturesque village of Sanoora, nestled within the Tehsil of Rajpura of District Samba, Jammu, Ganesh Kumar Sharma emerged as a luminary in the world of Sculpture. Sculpture is the art of creating three dimensional forms, often by carving, modelling or assembling materials. Renowned sculptors like Ganesh Kumar Sharma have left a lasting impact on the field.

In the international market, sculptors showcase their work in the galleries, museums, and public spaces. The demand for sculptors exists in various sectors, including public art installations, private collections, and commissions. Success often depends on artistic innovation, recognition, and the ability to convey meaningful narratives through their creations.

Ganesh Kumar Sharma is well exposed in his field and has participated in many international exhibitions and competitions, contributed his visibility globally. This field offers opportunities for collaboration with architects, urban planners, and institutions, expanding the scope of their influence.

Born in 1956, his artistic journey began at the University of Jammu, where he honed his skills under the guidance of V.R. Khajuria. His accolades speak volumes, from on the spot painting awards to prestigious honours like the Broadway Award from Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy in 1991. His artistic prowess garnered recognition not only from regional institutions but also internationally, with distinctions like the Distinguished Leadership Award by the American Biographical Institute in 1997.

As a founder member of Contemporary Art Society Jammu and chairman of K.H. Art Gallery in Hiranagar, Jammu, Sharma played a pivotal role in promoting artistic endeavours. His global influence is evident through membership in organizations like the International Symposium Sculpture Association (ISSA) and Research Board of Advisors for the American Biographical Institute. Sharma’s artistic legacy extends beyond physical exhibitions, with his active participation in numerous international online art showcases. This extensive list of awards, certificates, and honorary doctorates reflects not just his talent but also the global impact of his work.

Our Jammu has birthed countless artists, singers, musicians, poets, writers, and actors, Ganesh Kumar Sharma stands as a testament to the rich cultural fabric woven by its people. His journey from a humble background to International fame symbolizes the heights of achievements that individuals from this vibrant land can reach.

Let us celebrate and honour the artists of Jammu, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the world of culture and art. In the spirit of admiration, sculptor Ganesh Kumar Sharma becomes a shining example of the artistic brilliance emanating from our beloved Duggar Land.