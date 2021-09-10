Scrapped Darbar move practice hit economy of Jammu: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu, Sep 10: Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the scrapped Darbar Move practice has badly hit the economy of Jammu.

“Sufferings of people in Jammu and Kashmir have increased manifold,” Mr Azad said addressing the party workers meeting here.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meeting.

“Darbar move practice was scrapped and it has badly hit the economy of Jammu, unemployment has increased and the tourism sector is facing a huge setback. People are not getting basic amenities like water and electricity,” said Mr Azad.

He also slammed the previous BJP-PDP coalition government of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir asserting that it failed to deliver.

“All development claims by the government are hollow and have no base at all,” he added.

He said Jammu is the best example of secularism as people from Kashmir and Ladakh too are also happily staying in Jammu.

“People of Jammu deserve appreciation for maintaining secular values,” he said. (Agencies)